Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, November 10, 2022 – Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has dropped a bombshell on the contents of the real Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) contract after Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen failed to share the real contract as he had promised.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Omtatah claimed that Kenya was designed to fail in the SGR contract between Kenya and China.

Omtatah, who claimed to be in possession of the full contract, noted that the parties had even tweaked the name of the project to ‘Chinese Standard Gauge Railway’ according to the real contract.

He argued that the move only allowed the managers of the project to import spare parts from China.

“There is the financial contract which was connected to the Exim Bank for financing. The contract between China Road and Bridge Corporation (CBRC) and the Government of Kenya and there was technical and financial contracts.

“In the contract, it is referred to as the Chinese Standard Gauge Railway. (The contract) is tweaked a bit so that we can only get the spare parts from China,” stated the fiery human rights defender.

He further maintained that the technical contract between the Kenyan Government and CBRC was so punitive that Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) initially rejected the contract.

According to the Senator, KRC was not comfortable with the specifications included as part of the contract.

For instance, all the present and future assets of the corporation are reportedly tied to the deal giving the bank the right to take over its management should the country default on the loan repayment.

Properties under the management of Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) including Mombasa Port are also tied to the deal.

Omtatah also speculated that the country might have lost Ksh46 billion through ghost contracts the Kenyan government got into.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.