Friday, November 18, 2022 – Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale is yet to settle down in his new docket.

This was revealed by Duale himself who said President William Ruto’s appointment has gravely affected his social life.

Speaking during an interview, Duale entailed how his life had changed after the appointment, signaling that he had to conform to the strict nature of the Defense docket.

He added that from friends in Parliament, and colleagues to international personnel, he is unable to keep ties owing to the new appointment.

“I have lost Parliament, my colleagues, the staff of Parliament, particularly when I was the leader of Majority.

“The National Assembly has one of the best brains in the country whether it’s the legal directorate or the budget office, legislative people who work there. I worked there for 15 years,” he stated.

“I lost many friends I made in the Legislature, not only in Kenya but across the world. I had friends in the US Congress and Senate and above all, I have lost my constituency. I used to go there every fortnight. For my voters in Garissa County I will still be going,” he added.

He added that it will take him about two months to fully conform to the Defense docket standards.

“Defence is good, I realized there is a lot of discipline. I’ve realized outside there, the world is chaotic. In another 2 months, I think I will be very disciplined,” he said.

