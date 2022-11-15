Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 15, 2022 – Hustlers are in for a rude shock barely 3 months after electing President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza government.

This is after they were banned from Nairobi, especially the Central Business District (CBD), and branded as criminals by Ruto’s government.

This comes despite Ruto’s government riding on the hustlers’ wave to win the August 9th General Election.

Speaking over the weekend, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja banned hawkers and street families from occupying footbridges within the Capital.

According to Sakaja, footbridges and flyovers had become a dangerous harbor and mugging scene.

“To make sure there is security, there were street families that were staying there (footbridges) and we have cleared them and cleaned the bridge. Gangs had infiltrated them.”

“We will not allow anyone to live or conduct business on the footbridges or flyovers. If you want a space for trade, then we will find your space for trade but not in a public utility like that,” Sakaja said.

“Footbridges and flyovers are for use by pedestrians. We’ve restored and cleaned 3 along Landhies and Jogoo road that had become dangerous harbor and mugging scenes. We shall return sanity and order,” he added.

Daylight muggings have become the order of the day in the capital with Kenyans complaining over the high insecurity in Nairobi County.

Kenyans have blamed the National Police Service (NPS) and the Government for their inaction. A section of netizens has fallen victim to gangs who are using knives and motorcycles to rob people.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.