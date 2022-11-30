Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 30, 2022 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has ordered Matatu SACCOs plying the Western, Nyanza, and Rift Valley routes to be kicked out of the Central Business District (CBD) from December 1.

The Matatus will pick up and drop off passengers from the Green Park Terminus.

The decision to kick matatus from the Western circuit out of CBD was reached after Sakaja met Saccos and other transport stakeholders at Charter Hall.

On November 28, the county government published the new guidelines agreed upon and signed by the Acting Nairobi County secretary Jairus Musumba.

“All PSV SACCOs and PSV companies offering services between Nyanza, Western, North Rift, South Rift, and Central Rift who are currently operating from Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) will be relocated to the Green Park Terminus in the first phase,” the notice read in part.

Musumba noted that the move was part of the City County’s process of reorganizing public service vehicle operations for matatus plying the upcountry routes.

Sakaja has formed a special team to streamline Nairobi County’s transport system.

The challenge of Matatus within the CBD, which bedeviled his predecessors, was top on his priority list. Sakaja vowed to effect the relocation of PSVs from the Central Business District.

Earlier efforts by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Chairman General Mohammed Badi to kick matatus out of CBD to ease traffic equally failed to take off.

