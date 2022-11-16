Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 16, 2022 – Brian Zet, a student at Sang’alo Institute in Bungoma, has committed suicide after posting a distressing message on Facebook.

Hours before he took his own life, he had posted a message bidding his friends goodbye.

‘’I am sorry guys. Bye’’ he posted on Facebook, a few hours before he committed suicide by ingesting poison.

It is alleged that the deceased student fell into depression after being dumped by his girlfriend.

One of Brian’s friends identified as Ambrose mourned him on Facebook and posted their last conversation on WhatsApp before he died.

Brian had sent Ambrose a message informing him that he was fed up with life.

Ambrose tried to console him and urged him to heal and move on but sadly, he did not heed the advice.

A lady friend also mourned Brian and revealed that she had tried to talk to him before he took his own life.

She had advised him to heal and move on and posted their last conversation.

Brian was heartbroken after discovering that his girlfriend was dating another man.

He suspected that she was also pregnant for the man, prompting him to cut short his precious life.

Below are photos of the deceased student.

