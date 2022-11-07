Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 07 November 2022 – A man is demanding justice after he was reportedly tortured by rogue police officers at Heni police post in Nyandarua County.

According to information shared by local journalist Moses Ngige on Twitter, the victim sustained serious head injuries after the cops shaved him with a machete last Friday.

The incident comes at a time when the current Government is trying to stop police brutality and extra-judicial killings.

