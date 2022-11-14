Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, November 14, 2022 – Police have launched investigations into the brutal murder of a woman in Embakasi, Nairobi County.

The body of the deceased woman aged between 30-35 years was found dumped inside a bathroom at a flat in Kware area.

The caretaker discovered the body and reported the matter to a nearby police station.

When police visited the scene, they found the body of the unknown woman lying naked with a lesso strapped at the waist.

The body also had blisters on the left armpit and shoulder.

“Police officers visited the scene and found the body of the unknown female adult aged about 30-35 years old lying naked with a leso strapped at the waist inside the bathroom with black blisters on the left armpit and shoulder,” the police said in a statement.

Blood was still oozing from the nose and the mouth when the body was discovered in the bathroom.

Police suspect that the victim was murdered somewhere else and the body dumped at the scene where it was collected.

The body was taken to the City Mortuary after documentation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.