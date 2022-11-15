Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, 15 November 2022 – Upcoming socialite and video vixen, Shiku, has left men salivating after parading her bikini body.

The well-endowed lady trended sometime back after married women at Great wall Apartments in Syokimau where she stays complained to the estate management over her indecent dressing.

She was warned to either change her mode of dressing whenever she is within the estate or vacate.

Below are the juicy photos that she posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.