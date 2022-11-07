Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, November 7, 2022 – Kenyans are up in arms against President William Ruto and his government after 2 children from Molo were hospitalized after eating chameleons prepared by their elder brother due to lack of food.

The two, aged 4 and 2, from Nyakinyua village in Sirikwa ward Kuresoi North constituency, were rushed to the hospital by their mother, who found them unconscious after she returned home from work, and are fighting for their lives.

Their mother, Joyce Chemng’etich, indicated that her seven-year-old son opted to cook the reptiles to add to the few potatoes they had for food.

Chemng’etich was alerted of the situation after discovering two heads of chameleons in a sufuria.

“When I asked him why he had prepared chameleons for his siblings, he told me it was because of hunger,” Chemng’etich stated.

Her neighbours performed first aid on the children before they were rushed to a nearby clinic in the village.

Doctors referred them to Molo sub-county hospital, where the two were admitted, and their progress monitored.

“Their mother is a hustler, and she does small manual jobs to cater for the family,” a neighbour revealed.

According to Molo sub-county medical superintendent, Benard Warui, the two children were stable and responding well to medication.

Residents in the area called upon well-wishers to intervene and support the single mother of nine.

This comes as Ruto sent a full plane of relief food to Somalia instead of helping his own people who are dying for lack of food; something that has infuriated Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.