Thursday, November 10, 2022 – Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei came under fire following his endorsement of the move by UDA MP Yakub Salah to scrap the presidential term limit and make President William Ruto rule Kenya beyond 2032.

Taking to his Twitter yesterday, Cherargei asked Kenyans to give the Fafi MP the opportunity to express himself on why the term limits should be scrapped and why Ruto should become a lifetime president.

However, his remarks did not go down well with many Kenyans who are struggling to survive due to the high cost of living.

Here are some of the reactions:

“It will never happen. You guys were rambling and mumbling that Uhuru Kenyatta wants to extend his term. Now you started suggesting Presidential term extension and you are yet to even deliver on the first one. The last person to enjoy no limits was Moi. It won’t happen,” Abu Nabil stated.

“Hypocrisy!!! You blindfolded Kenyans with economy narratives during the campaign and you criticized your opponents for amendment proposals and BBI fraud, here you are in less than 100 days in office you are talking of term extension for Ruto and vandalism to our Supreme constitute,” Abubakar Bin Ahmed tweeted.

“Hapo umefikiria kama walevi kumi wa changa….tumia maziwa ya ngamia,” Gullet Pure said.

“Cherargei in Kipsigis means the one who cuts himself slowly. Example like a pencil, you cut off its length piece by piece until it is very short. It is commonly used in that mkebe used to measure maize, they normally cut its height till its short and only scoop little maize,” Kiprono stated.

“I knew u will support, I also support because currently the new administration has solved all the issues Kenyans had now the only thing that is remaining is term limit. As Kenyans we don’t want a God Chosen govt to retire, come for signatures,” Mercy Kerry sarcastically said.

