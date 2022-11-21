Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 21, 2022 – Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, has joined other Kenyans in opposing the importation of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) Maize in the county.

The government through the Trade and Industrialisation Ministry has already authorised the importation of 10 million bags of GMO Maize.

However, speaking on Sunday, Cherargei urged the government to stop the importation of maize until it has mopped out the 2022 maize harvest.

The senator who is a close ally of Ruto said there is no need to import maize because farmers are currently harvesting maize in Rift Valley.

“Our Rift Valley farmers are currently harvesting maize, the importation of maize should stop until the government has mopped up all this year’s crops,” Cherargei said.

“Avoid lowering prices that don’t match the inputs incurred by maize farmers,” Cherargei added.

Cherargei spoke hours after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga opposed the importation of GMO maize in the country, saying the food will expose Kenyans to harm.

