Monday, November 28, 2022 – Nominated Senator Tabitha Mutinda has sought an explanation from the Senate Committee on Education on why there is a sharp rise in the number of private schools in Nairobi County.

Speaking on Friday, Mutinda stated there has been an increase in the number of private schools in Nairobi’s residential areas.

“Over 200 schools have been established in some two estates as of October,” she said.

She said that the committee should also examine legal provisions that allow residential buildings to be transformed into schools, saying the establishment of most of these schools does not adhere to the laid down education regulations and policies.

Mutinda said the schools need to give details on the qualification of the teaching staff, mode of teaching, training offered, and the operating conditions.

She said they need to justify the increase of adult learning centres that offer Kiswahili and English programmes.

Mutinda said the committee should visit the residential areas to gain a deeper understanding of the issues raised.

“Private schools are soaring in popularity, even among families that can ill afford school fees,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.