Tuesday, 22 November 2022 – Residents of Tala Town, Machakos County woke up to a bizarre incident on Tuesday morning after a 12-year-old was found stuck on a shop’s door.

According to reports, the boy had tried to break into the shop in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, only to be stuck on the door.

The residents found him crying and begging for help.

Nothing could be seen holding him and the shocked residents couldn’t move him or get him out.

The incident was linked to witchcraft.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.