Wednesday, 02 November 2022 – The last photos Takeoff posed for before he was shot dead in Houston are already going viral.

The Migos rapper was with his fellow Migos member/uncle Quavo while playing dice at 810 Billards & Bowling Houston in the early hours of November 1, 2022.

Photos show him smoking outside. Others show him (in a white t-shirt) playing dice with Quavo (red t-shirt), and others said to be family and friends.

A fan snapped with Takeoff and shared on Instagram during the night out. That is believed to be the last photo he posed for.

An argument soon broke out, which Takeoff had nothing to do with. Sadly, he got hit by “accident” when a gun was fired.

He bled out on the spot and died.

The last photo Takeoff posted on his Instagram Stories before his death was posted with the audio to the song titled “Stop Breathing” by Playboi Carti.

See below.