Friday, 04 November 2022 – In most of his preachings, the self-proclaimed mighty prophet of God David Owour condemns those who seek earthly riches.

Owuor is even on record attacking his fellow preachers for living flamboyant lifestyles at the expense of their congregants.

However, he also enjoys a very fancy lifestyle.

The bearded prophet owns a fleet of guzzlers and is always heavily guarded by mean-looking bouncers at any given time.

Although he has more than 20 guzzlers at his disposal, he mostly loves traveling in either an Escalade or Nissan Patrol.

Actually, he has two Nissan patrols.

See photos.

