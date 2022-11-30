Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 30 November 2022 – Five young men suspected to be behind violent crimes in Huruma estate, Nairobi, have been arrested during an intelligence-led operation.

According to Huruma Police Station OCS, police received intelligence reports on Sunday about a group of suspected criminals hiding within Huruma Grounds.

An operation was launched to flush them out.

Three of the five were arrested at the grounds whereupon search, each was found to be armed with an extremely sharpened knife hidden under their trousers.

They were identified as Kennedy Wamae, Kelvin Mwaniki Lanjuki, and Bernard Musyoki.

“The second one is a jailbird who was released a month ago and is believed that he is a mastermind of robberies committed within Huruma and Mathare,” police said.

Lanjuki is also believed to have stabbed a local hospital staff member with a knife while robbing him while in the company of ten others.

Some other seven suspects escaped towards the St. Martin area but police managed to nab two of them in a second operation.

The five were processed and arraigned before the Makadara Law Courts on Tuesday.

Below are photos of the suspected thugs.

