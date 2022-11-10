Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, November 10, 2022 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki, has unveiled a nuclear plan of dealing with perennial cattle rustling in the North Rift.

The deadly activity has left hundreds of people dead and thousands fleeing their homes.

On Thursday, Kindiki held a closed-door meeting with Turkana County leaders where they discussed insecurity in the North Rift.

A social media post by the Ministry of Interior stated the CS and the other leaders discussed ways of enhancing security across the region.

“In furtherance to the government’s resolve to decisively deal with cattle rustling and banditry in the North Rift, Interior CS Prof @KindikiKithure has this morning held discussions with leaders from Turkana County,”

“The meeting explored ways of urgently entrenching security across the region and the promotion of ideal policies and programs to support cohesion and economic growth,” read the tweets from the ministry

The Kenyan DAILY POST.