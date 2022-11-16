Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 16, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s daughter, Winnie Odinga, has opened up about her suffering simply because she comes from the Odinga family.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Winnie said her father’s name ‘Odinga’ has been the source of her persecution.

The 32-year-old said she has suffered for being the last-born daughter from an influential political family.

While the name Odinga has enabled her to travel throughout the world, Winnie said being associated with her father’s name has disadvantaged her because certain people don’t want her to walk through the door.

“The name Odinga has gotten me many things. It has gotten me into trouble, abused, blamed for many things, and persecuted. The name Odinga does not define Winnie,” she said.

Her comments come at a time when a section of leaders allied to President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party have been opposing the nomination of Winnie Odinga to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

For instance, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, faulted Raila’s daughter for using her second name – Odinga – as a ticket to climb the ladder of leadership.

“Winnie Odinga wants to be an EALA member simply because of her second name, just like Kalonzo’s son. They should stop lecturing us about democracy when they practice the worst form of it,” Cherargei asserted.

Cherargei’s comments were corroborated by lawyer Miguna Miguna who said that Winnie was not qualified to represent the country at the Arusha-based Parliament, saying her only qualification was her surname.

“Winnie Odinga is not qualified to be a member of EALA. Using the last name ‘Odinga’ as an ornament is not a qualification for public office,” lawyer Miguna Miguna said.

