Wednesday, November 9, 2022 – The alleged plans by President William Ruto’s UDA to change the constitution to allow Ruto to rule for life have continued to attract severe criticism from both within the government and from the Opposition.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition have dismissed UDA’s nefarious plot to scrap off the presidential term limit to allow Ruto to rule beyond 2032, saying it is “madness” and “totally ridiculous” and that it will not sail through.

Through Minority Leader Junet Mohammed, Raila told Ruto to stop daydreaming because he will never allow him to rule beyond his term.

“This madness of Kenya Kwanza madness will come to an end very soon. They are talking about many things but once their mind settles, they will realize that they have work to do and stop all this monkey business they have been taking the country through in the last two months,” National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohamed said.

Fafi MP Salah Yakub has revealed that some United Democratic Alliance (UDA) MPs were working to amend Article 142 of the Constitution to remove the presidential term limit and put the age limit in a move to bar Raila Odinga from contesting again.

