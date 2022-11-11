Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, November 11, 2022 – An outspoken blogger linked to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has revealed how President William Ruto has successfully managed to destroy the shining career of controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna.

Miguna landed in the country on October 20th after being in exile in Canada for five years.

The general was sent away to a foreign land by former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime after he participated in the illegal swearing-in of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as people’s president in 2018.

However, when Ruto took power in September, he allowed Miguna to return to the country.

Reacting to Miguna Miguna’s return, blogger Captain Dominic Omondi claimed Ruto has destroyed Miguna’s career since he has not even appointed him to the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) as a Member of Parliament.

Omondi, in a nutshell, said Ruto has reduced Miguna to a mere blogger.

“Ruto has destroyed Miguna Miguna just like that, he has been reduced to a blogger just like me. I thought he would even nominate him to EALA,” Omondi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.