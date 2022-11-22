Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 22, 2022 – President William Ruto is in the eye of the storm yet again for nominating Principal Secretaries who do not have a job description.

In a statement, Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma accused Ruto of rewarding loyalists with positions that do not have matching duties and responsibilities at the time the country is facing a huge wage bill with an economy in crisis.

“Several nominated PSs have nothing to do but take-home salaries and benefits,” the Azimio-affiliated parliamentarian castigated Ruto.

According to Kaluma, Ruto picked PSs for positions that contravened the constitutional structure.

“What will the principal secretary for parliamentary affairs do in the face of separation of power,” the MP wondered.

The MP also lamented that two ethnic groups – Kalenjin and Kikuyu – dominated the list of nominees making the appointments to lack national outlook.

Kaluma’s outburst came ahead of the hearing and determination of a petition seeking to stop the vetting of PS nominees.

Labour Court Judge Nzioki wa Makau stopped vetting of PS’s pending determination of petition filed by Law Society of Kenya (LSK) on November 15.

In the petition, LSK raised similar concerns as Kaluuma, arguing that the list lacked gender, tribal and regional balance.

In the 51-member list, William Ruto nominated only 12 women disregarding the two-third gender rule envisioned by Kenyan Constitution (2010).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.