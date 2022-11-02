Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, November 2, 2022 – Renowned political analyst, Prof Mutahi Ngunyi, has shared his thoughts after President William Ruto nominated 51 Kenyans as Principal Secretaries.

In the list, the majority of the individuals are from President Ruto’s Kalenjin community.

With the Kikuyu community voting for Ruto to be the last man in the last election, the president has only offered them a few slots as principal secretaries.

Reacting to the list of PSs, Mutahi mocked the Kikuyu community saying Ruto has appointed Kalenjins because it is their government.

He also said Ruto has rewarded loyalty rather than competence.

“Leave Kalenjins ALONE. This is now THEIR Government. And in the AFFAIRS of government, LOYALTY is superior to COMPETENCE. Like it or NOT, Ruto has REWARDED loyalty. And this is ADMIRABLE in a leader. My BEST wishes to the Principal Secretaries. NOTE: There will be NO corruption,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

