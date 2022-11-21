Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 21 November 2022 – A few months ago, Lang’ata Member of Parliament Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o was exposed on Twitter by activist Benji Ndolo for neglecting his child.

Benji claimed that Jalango’s baby mama Slyvanna Wanjiru, a commercial model based in Mombasa, reached out to him seeking legal advice after the flamboyant MP neglected their baby.

She sired the baby with Jalang’o in 2019.

Benji alleged that the baby was sleeping hungry, adding that his baby mama was struggling to make ends meet after being rendered jobless.

A sneak peek into Jalango’s baby mama’s Instagram account reveals that she lives a very fancy lifestyle, even as she claims that their baby is starving.

She loves partying in high-end clubs, going on lavish vacations, and drinking expensive liquor.

Is she being a gold-digger?

See photos of her posh lifestyle and be the judge.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.