Tuesday, 15 November 2022 – Renowned media personality Eric Njoka has opened up about his battle with depression.

Njoka revealed that he has not been okay mentally and recently, he took a break from work in India where he works for a top media company to try and check up on his mental health.

“I’m here to talk about Depression or post-traumatic stress Disorder (PTSD) because I suffered from it and I have been I hiding for God knows how long. I took a break from work recently to check myself but I have been feeling a sense of loneliness. Working and living miles away from home make it even worse for me,” Njoka said in part.

The former K24 news anchor further revealed that his condition has affected his social life since he has no friends.

“Many of you have been asking why I don’t have friends. It’s because I don’t know how to make friends and I rarely keep friends as well. It has been awful working in a community that looks at you and judges you because of the colour of your skin but have learned to live with that because it makes my skin harder,” he said.

He urged people to stop judging him and said that he has been hiding a lot through his smile.

“Making friends for me at this moment is out of the question and quitting is not an option for me. After all these years of experience, some people still consider me a rookie and I have made peace with that. So stop judging people and get to know them. That smile that we always put up hides a lot,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.