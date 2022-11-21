Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 21, 2022 – President William Ruto is arguably a quintessential politician whose ascension to the top in his first attempt is beyond belief.

Ruto’s sentiments have in the past attracted praise and criticism in equal measure but Ruto has proven to be steadfast. To many, he is said to have the Midas touch, and in the cases of his children, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

From Nick Ruto, Charlene, June to Stephanie, they have been in the spotlight on a couple of occasions but one George Kimutai Ruto (the president’s youngest son) has managed to shy away from the limelight.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an alumnus of Mang’u High school revealed that George’s cool and calm demeanor emulated his father’s.

The source noted that George was a disciplined person who was very shy around people.

“He joined Form One in Mang’u High School in 2013. George was a cool person, very disciplined but kept to himself a lot,” he stated but pointing out that Form One students tend to be shy during their first few weeks,” the source stated.

However, the source pointed out that he got occasionally picked on by some of the students since his father was implicated in committing crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The informant, however, recalled that George’s family’s arrival during school events would cause a lot of excitement among the students and teaching staff.

“On one particular closing day, his family caused a standstill when they arrived to pick him up in a black sleek Mercedes Benz. Ruto, however, was not present,” the source noted.

George was not active in sports but was an affable and agreeable student.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.