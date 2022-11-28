Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 27 November 2022 – Saudi Arabia coach, Herve Renard has denied rumors that the country’s royal family will gift every player a Rolls Royce after their famous win against Argentina which saw them break a 36-match winning streak.

After their 2-1 win against Argentina on Tuesday November 22, it was alleged that each member of the 26-man squad was to receive a Rolls Royce Phantom from crown prince Mohammed bin Salman

Addressing the rumor, Herve Renard said: ‘There is nothing true about this. We have a very serious federation and ministry of sport and it is not the time to get something at this moment.’

Renard added: ‘I don’t know if you remember the press conference before Argentina. I said the Argentina game is one of the three important games we have to play.

‘The only good thing at the end of this group stage is to finish No. 1 or No. 2.’

Forward Saleh Al-Shehri also denied the story, adding: ‘It’s not true. We are here to serve our country and do our best. That is the rewards.’