Monday, November 7, 2022 – On Sunday, Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen made public the multibillion contract of Standard Gauge Railway(SGR) that had been kept secret by former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

Taking to Twitter, Murkomen shared the documents disclosing he has given extra copies to the majority leaders of both the Senate and the National Assembly.

“As promised I have released the standard gauge railway agreements to the people of Kenya. I have given a copy to the majority leaders Kimani Ichungwa and Aaron Cheruiyot,” he said.

Reacting to the public release of the SGR contract, Mohamed Wehliye, who is an economist based in Riyadh, said China will severely punish President William Ruto’s government for breach of confidentiality.

“Obviously, there is a right for the public to know, but disclosing the contract would go against its disclosure restrictions. Kenya is prohibited from disclosing contract details without the consent of the creditors. Now watch the crisis grow. China would punish Kenya severely for its confidentiality violation,” Mohamed Wehliye wrote on his Twitter page.

