Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – Bonfire Adventures Managing Director Sarah Kabu has taken to social media to wish her daughter Anita a happy birthday as she turns 5 years old.

Sarah said she is lucky and proud to be a mother to Anita and described her as a kind and caring little girl.

She asked her fans where she should take her daughter to celebrate her birthday and most people suggested Disneyland.

“I Am Wishing The Apple Of My Eye, The Very Best Birthday Anita Kabu. You Are The Sweetest, Kindest, Most Caring Young Person I Know, And I Am So Proud And Lucky To Call You My Daughter!

Kisses From Mum #TeamSarahKabu Let Me Know, Where Should I Take @anitakabu For Her Birthday,’’ Sarah Kabu wrote.

