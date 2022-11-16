Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 16, 2022 – Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja, has called for the arrest of the developer of the ill-fated Kasarani building, which collapsed on Tuesday.

He said his office is in liaison with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and police to search and immediately arrest the developer.

Speaking in Kasarani on Tuesday, Sakaja said the developer never got a permit from city hall for the construction.

“The developer did not get a permit from the county. There was an enforcement notice but because of impunity, he decided to go on. He needs to be charged with murder,” he said.

The county boss said the developer knew the standard of building materials was wrong, lacked a permit, and had an enforcement notice but still ignored it and proceeded with the works.

The governor gave a stern warning to shoddy developers involved in such construction works, that their days are numbered.

“All those who are involved in such constructions I want to put them on notice. Pull down those buildings yourself or we are going to come for you,” Sakaja stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.