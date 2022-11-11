Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, November 11, 2022 – Grief has engulfed the family of Geoffrey Otieno Okuto, the killer bodyguard to Public Service Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa after his wife committed suicide.

Okuto’s wife reportedly committed suicide on Monday, November 7, under unclear circumstances.

The new development comes after Jumwa wrote to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) seeking to withdraw herself from the murder case in which she was charged alongside Mr. Okuto for killing one Ngumbao Jola in 2019 after chaos erupted during the Ganda Ward by-elections.

If DPP Haji and the court grant her request, she will testify against her bodyguard, who was once rumoured to be her estranged lover.

The well-built bodyguard is not new to controversy.

Over the years, he has found himself in trouble with the law over incidents involving what police call “misuse” of firearms.

In 2019, he was arrested for attempted suicide after Jumwa allegedly dumped him for another man and transferred Shs 10m from their joint account to her personal account.

Jumwa ended the relationship shortly after joining President William Ruto’s UDA camp.

She dated Okuto for two years before she left him.

Before Jumwa hired her as a bodyguard, he served as Kidero’s driver and personal assistant during his tenure as Nairobi governor.

Below is a photo of his late wife.

