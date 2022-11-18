Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, November 18, 2022 – Controversial Kikuyu singer Muigai Wa Njoroge is going through trying moments after his son was diagnosed with cancer.

Muiga’s son, who goes by the name Muigai Junior, an upcoming gospel singer, took to social media to appeal for financial help from wellwishers after he was diagnosed with the deadly disease.

Friends have been visiting him to give him emotional support as he battles the disease.

Muigai’s first wife, Njeri Kinuthia, is also ailing.

She was hospitalized for almost a month and discharged recently to receive homecare treatment.

On Monday, she took to social media and thanked her friends for visiting her.

Njeri said she is going through a trying moment and asked her fans to pray for her.

Below are photos of the singer’s ailing son.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.