Friday, 11 November 2022 – On Thursday, veteran Kikuyu gospel artist, Dennis Mutara, laid his father to rest in an emotional burial that was snubbed by his fellow gospel artists.

Only two artists – Kajei Salim and Solomon Ng’ang’a – turned up for the burial to give him emotional support.

Mutara was overwhelmed with emotions throughout the burial and was seen in deep thoughts as he paid his last respect to his late father, who died after falling ill.

When Mutara was at the top of his music career, everyone wanted to be associated with him and most Kikuyu gospel artists were literally begging him for collabos.

However, things went south after he fell ill after being involved in a fatal accident that almost claimed his life and left him nursing serious injuries.

The singer went broke in 2018 and relocated to the village to live with his parents.

He reportedly fell into depression in the village and became an alcoholic.

He has been trying to make a comeback to the music industry in vain.

Below is a photo of the celebrated gospel singer at his father’s burial that was snubbed by his fellow Kikuyu gospel artists.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.