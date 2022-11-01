Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 01 November 2022 – Ifeanyi Adeleke, the 3 year old son of Music star, Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Rowland, has sadly died.

The tragic death occured on Monday, October 31. Ifeanyi died by drowning at his dad’s Banana Island home.

He was rushed to Evercare Hospital in Lekki where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The couple had traveled for a family gathering to Ibadan yesterday and had left Ifeanyi with his minders who can’t explain how he entered the pool without being noticed and drowned.

Quite a number of people at Davido’s House when the incident happened have been arrested.

A distraught and inconsolable Davido was removed from Evercare Hospital and taken to his father’s house where he remains.

May God give Davido and Chioma the fortitude to bear this deep loss.