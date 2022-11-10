Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, November 10, 2022 – Former Murang’a County Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, has revealed how former President Uhuru Kenyatta betrayed Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, during the August 9th Presidential election.

Although Sabina was nominated to Parliament by the Jubilee Party, she was not shy to criticise Uhuru, who is the Jubilee Party leader for how he handled the August 9th Presidential election.

During an interview with Inooro TV, Sabina argued that Uhuru had made crucial political errors that gave President William Ruto an advantage over Raila Odinga.

She said when Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders needed Uhuru he refused to pick up calls and this gave Ruto the advantage of sending Raila Odinga to the opposition gallows during the hotly contested election.

“Uhuru was not there when Azimio leaders needed him and that is the reason Ruto gave Raila Odinga a thrashing in August,” Sabina said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.