Saturday, November 26, 2022 – A section of President William Ruto’s allied legislators who were opposing the importation of Genetically Modified maize (GMO) have suddenly gone quiet.

This is after President William Ruto’s handlers threatened to do the unthinkable to them if they didn’t stop their opposition to the government’s move to import GMO maize to address the drought situation in the country.

According to reports, the handlers directly reached out to the key proponents of the anti-GMO campaign, castigating them for openly criticising the government.

Most of the MPs who protested the importation of maize were from the President’s Rift Valley backyard.

They included senator Samson Cherargei (Nandi) and Allan Chesang (Trans Nzoia), and MPs Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Phyllis Bartoo (Moiben), Timothy Toroitich (Marakwet West), Julius Rutto (Kesses) and Maryanne Kitany (Aldai).

Others were Josses Lelmengit (Emgwen), Janet Sitienei (Turbo), Abraham Kirwa (Mosop) and Pokot South’s David Pkosing.

The president’s handlers reportedly claimed that anti-GMO campaigns boosted the opposition’s efforts to castigate the government.

Bomet Central MP Richard Kilel refused to talk much about the issue but noted that he was open to future discussions.

“Let us discuss other things but not on maize and the GMO issue,” Kilel stated.

Cherargei was unavailable for comments as efforts to seek his clarification were futile.

At the same time, the lawmakers were asked to stop impeachment threats against Trade Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, who plans to allow the importation of GMO maize.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) confirmed reports that a ship ferrying 10 million bags of maize had docked at the Mombasa port.

