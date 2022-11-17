Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 17, 2022 – Nandi Senator Samson Cheragei Has detailed how he became a victim of a robbery in Nairobi two weeks ago.

In a statement, the Senator said he was in traffic along Valley Road in Nairobi when a thug accosted him.

Though he did not harm him, the Senator says the daring thug forcefully removed the side mirror of his car.

“A fortnight ago I lost the left-side mirror of my car while stuck in traffic along Valley Road being forcefully removed by a thug,” he tweeted.

The senator said the incident is a clear indicator, to him, that the city has become dangerous to live in.

He called for the government to reorganise the security sector for efficient service delivery.

“Nairobi is now a crime city and a gang haven. The security lapse across the nation must be addressed immediately by the re-organization of the security sector,” he stated.

The worsening security situation in Nairobi saw Inspector-General Japheth Koome announce new changes in the service. In the new changes, Baringo County police commander Adamson Bungei was named the new Nairobi police chief.

Bungei takes over from Manasse Musyoka who was yet to take over the position a week after he was also named to take over from James Mugera who has since retired from the service.

Bungei served as the OCPD for Buruburu and Central before he was moved to Baringo two years ago.

