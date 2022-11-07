Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, November 7, 2022 – The Government of President William Ruto now wants former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to record a statement over the extrajudicial killings in the country.

This is after Raila accused Ruto of unfairly targeting ex-DCI Boss George Kinoti in the ongoing investigations over police killings.

In a statement, Ruto, through the National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, urged Raila to provide the information he has on extrajudicial killings to investigative authorities.

The Kikuyu MP told Raila to stop castigating the government over the investigations and instead relay any information that he has.

Ichung’wah wondered whether the former Prime Minister meant that the government should not do any investigations or that there were no extrajudicial killings that happened in the country.

“The question we are asking the former Prime Minister, is he saying that no investigations should be carried out on the extrajudicial killings that happened in this country or is he saying that they did not happen? Is he telling us that it is a vindictive agenda that is targeting specific current and past state officers?” Ichung’wah posed.

“Does Mr. Odinga know who these state officers are? And that’s what we are asking him, if you (Raila) know these current or former state officers are who may have been involved in extrajudicial killings, the right thing for you to do is not to castigate government for investigating but to walk to investigative authorities and relay the information you have,” Ichung’wah added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST