Tuesday, November 15, 2022 – Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi has urged Kenyans to give Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration time to correct the mistakes made by former President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s regime.

Speaking on Monday, Mudavadi said the challenges of the high cost of living that Kenyans are currently facing will be a short-lived pain that will soon be replaced with big gains from the investments being made in food production.

Mudavadi blamed the hard economic times facing the country on Uhuru’s administration saying it had lived beyond its means.

“The high cost of living is an inherited deluge of a government that lived beyond its means, a headache that the former government left to us. It didn’t happen by accident but by commission and omissions. You cannot sincerely attribute the current pain Kenyans are going through to this government,” Mudavadi said.

He said President William Ruto’s administration was changing tact from “feeding on an empty trough of consumption to filling the production granary”.

“The pain will be there for a while but in the end, there will be gain. If we sustain production support, the prices of basic consumer goods will come down with increased supply,” Mudavadi said.

