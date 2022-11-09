Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, November 9, 2022 – Corruption in the police service will be a thing of the past in President William Ruto’s government if a proposal by Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Shollei is anything to go by.

Shollei has recommended that police officers in Kenya should start wearing body cameras to tame graft.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Shollei, who was elected on Ruto’s UDA party, opined that if police officers don the body cams, it will enable transparency and accountability in service delivery.

She was discussing the war on graft by the Judiciary, where she claimed that some remandees are denied justice due to a lack of apt officers and end up giving bribes just to be allowed a hearing in court.

“Police officers bring remandees to the court from time to time and sometimes you find that they don’t bring them on time and the cases cannot proceed so you find remandees having to bribe police officers so that can actually be taken to court,” she said.

“Again that can be cured by making sure police officers wear body cameras so that we can see what they are doing every time they interact with the public. That is the direction we should be going.”

The National Assembly deputy speaker further expressed confidence that the Judiciary is on the right trajectory to combating corruption, recommending a myriad of systems that will sensitize the entire justice system.

She proposed the use of technology to digitize information at the registry and the introduction of CCTV cameras in Judicial offices.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.