Thursday, November 24, 2022 – Parents with children in secondary schools will have to dig deeper into their pockets.

This is after President William Ruto’s government ended fee subsidies for public schools, meaning by January 2023, school fees will rise.

The move will be a big setback for parents who are already feeling the pinch of harsh economic times.

Students in national and extra-county schools will pay Ksh53,554, up from the present Ksh45,000.

Those with children in public secondary schools outside the towns of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Nyeri, Thika, and Eldoret will part with Ksh40,000, up from Ksh35,000.

As parents enjoy the Christmas and New Year holidays, they will need to factor in additional fees ranging between Ksh5,535 and Ksh8,500.

Equally, children in Special Needs Secondary Schools will pay Ksh12,790 from the initial Ksh10,860 per year.

The subsidy ended by the government entails Ksh19,053 for boarding equipment and stores and a top grant of Ksh12,510 to cater for assistive services and any other additional personnel needed.

Previously, the government had subsidized the fee that parents were paying in the 2021/2022 school calendar, noting that it had only 30 weeks instead of the usual 39.

However, in strict adherence to the government’s free day secondary school education policy, the state will provide a Ksh22, 224 subsidies for each learner in a boarding school equal to those in a day school.

This will include tuition, for which the government allocated Ksh4,144, medical insurance Ksh2,000, Ksh1,500 for activity, and Ksh200 for strengthening mathematics and science in secondary education (SMASSE).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.