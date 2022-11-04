Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 04 November 2022 – Flamboyant Nairobi pastor and politician James Wanjohi appeared in court on Wednesday to face charges of car theft.

Pastor Wanjohi was charged alongside Kevin Omollo for stealing a Mercedes Benz valued at Ksh 3.2 Million from a foreigner identified as Juvenia Mapelle Cohen.

According to a police statement, the suspects were accused that on November 6, 2018, with others not before the court, they stole a Mercedes Benz valued at KSh 3.2 million, the property of Juvenia Mapelele Cohen.

Wanjohi appeared before magistrate Gilbert O. Shikwe and requested him to allow him to settle the matter out of court with the complainant.

He said they had already started negotiations and reached a settlement with the complainant.

The magistrate ordered the case to be mentioned on November 21 to confirm the progress of the negotiation.

Pastor Wanjohi is a friend of President Ruto and runs a church in Roysambu.

He contested for the Roysambu parliamentary seat in the last election but lost in the UDA party primaries.

Wanjohi displays a lavish lifestyle on social media, especially on his Instagram account.

He has in the past been linked to gold scamming.

Below are some photos of his lavish lifestyle.

