Monday, November 7, 2022 – President William Ruto is now a proud father after her daughter, Charlene Ruto, was the highlight of the MeDays Forum in Tangiers, Morocco, on Saturday, where she popularised Ruto’s bottom-up economic model.

Charlene, who was the last speaker at that international meeting that brought together powerful African leaders, appealed to African Presidents to adopt the bottom-up approach.

Defending her remarks, Charlene argued the bottom-up model was key to creating better opportunities for the youth on the continent.

She added that bottom-up was critical in unlocking Africa’s free trade policy which most leaders had grappled with for many years to achieve.

“Restoring higher levels of pan-African social mobility will be among the most important political, social and economic challenges,” Charlene told African leaders.

“The longer we wait to address the issue, the more tumultuous our politics will become,” she insisted.

In her moving speech, Charlene proposed that the bottom-up approach was the only way to help the youth reach their common dream of transitioning from poverty to hitting the middle-class level of living.

She echoed former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s words that only Africa has the potential to solve African problems.

“The time to act is now. The question is, who will lead the effort to expand and actualize these pan-African strategies? The simple answer to this is, it is us, the pan-African youth present today,” she stated.

In conclusion, Charlene appealed to African leaders to turn challenges into opportunities for better governance, peace, security, and inclusive and sustainable development for all.

Charlene has been moving from county to county preaching Ruto’s gospel, and now she has gone international talking to presidents about her father’s bottom-up economic model; something that has not gone down well with a section of Kenyans who are questioning her role in the Kenya Kwanza government.

