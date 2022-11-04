Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, November 4, 2022 – Roads and Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen has exposed the real face of State capture.

According to Murkomen, former Roads and Transport CS James Macharia was the real captain of State capture.

The former Elgeyo Marakwet Senator claimed that their narrative on state capture was hosted at the transport ministry due to the pending bills they have to foot.

“When we used to talk about state capture, we were actually using flowery language to describe the situation in the country, but I am shocked; in my ministry, I think that is where the captain of state capture was living,” Murkomen said.

While disclosing the shocking details in the Ministry of Roads and Transport, Murkomen alleged that he was inheriting huge debts left by his predecessor in the ministry.

“We are inheriting KSh 140 billion pending bills for all these pending roads to be constructed. We are dealing with a situation of debt. We are only talking about pending bills; we have not addressed what should happen next in financing the remaining projects,” Murkomen explained.

Citing a bizarre case at the port of Mombasa, the new CS complained that huge government investment was signed off to a private entity for free and without so much consideration from the side of the government.

“I have just seen that a contract was signed at the port of Mombasa where container terminal 2, constructed with resources of about KSh 70 billion, was signed off to a private entity for free without any meaningful consideration on the part of the government,” the CS lamented.

Nyali Member of Parliament Mohamed Ali had moved a motion in Parliament to impeach James Macharia over mega graft cases when he was in the Ministry of Health and in his tenure in the Ministry of Roads and Transport.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.