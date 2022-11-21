Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, November 21, 2022 – Kenya now risks losing the European market due to its planned importation of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) crops from the US.

This was revealed by Third Way Alliance Party Leader Ekuru Aukot.

In a statement, Aukot warned that most European countries which are against GMO foods may boycott trading with Kenya.

“Most of our tea, coffee, fruits, vegetables, and flowers are exported to Europe and not to the US. Many Europe nations have totally banned GMOs.”

“There is a real danger that Europe may ban Kenya’s farm exports with our planned imports of the American GMO maize,” Aukot claimed in a statement on his social media pages.

He was equally worried about Trade CS Moses Kuria’s remarks on GMOs, arguing that the CS spoke in haste.

Kuria controversially claimed that GMOs could be among Kenya’s causes of death.

But in response, Aukot quoted the legendary writer Chinua Achebe saying ‘A toad does not run in broad daylight for no reason at all’.

“Bill Gates didn’t just come to Kenya to see our flora and fauna!” he cautioned, while seemingly alleging that Gates, a tech mogul, was in the country to promote American GMOs.

His sentiments were echoed by Narok senator, Ledama Ole Kina, who cautioned Kenyans against allowing GMO maize in the country.

“Dear Kenyans, do not allow GMO maize into this country! If a CS can say they have deliberately decided to allow GMOs into the country to kill people, should we really fall into their trap? This is absolutely ludicrous!” Ledama lamented.

Ole kina urged Ruto to reconsider his decision to lift the ban on GMO food production which he claimed poses various health risks to humans.

Homa Bay Town MP, Peter Kaluma, equally accused the president of being under pressure from the West to buy into its ideologies.

“President Williams Ruto is under pressure from the West to allow the dumping of GMO products in Kenya! This is a country in Africa sitting along the tropics with arable fertile soil and enough rain to produce adequate natural food! Reject!” Kaluma stated.

Ruto’s ally, Samson Cherargei also scolded CS Moses Kuria while opposing the President’s GMOs agenda.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.