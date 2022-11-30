Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 30, 2022 – President William Ruto can now breathe easy. This is after the court dismissed petitions that had stopped the vetting of his Principal Secretary nominees.

This means the vetting of Ruto’s PS nominees will proceed in various parliamentary committees.

The vetting had been temporarily stopped following a court ruling directing the matter to remain pending until the case challenging it is heard and determined.

In a ruling delivered yesterday, Justice Mathews Nduma Nderi said the three petitions were filed prematurely.

He said the matter can only appear in court once the National Assembly has concluded the vetting process and written its report.

“This court will only be called upon at the conclusion of the vetting process by the National Assembly this is a sacred mandate given to the house by the people of Kenya and the court must pay the difference of the house in that respect accordingly the consolidated cases have been filed prematurely,” the judge ruled.

According to this law, if the National Assembly delays vetting then the nominees will be automatically sworn into office.

However, the petitioners, including LSK, argued that that law cannot apply in the case because it’s not the National Assembly that delayed but it’s the court that has stopped the vetting.

In this case, the Law Society of Kenya has challenged the list of nominees, arguing that it lacks gender balance, tribal balance, and regional balance.

Through lawyers Stephen Muli and Kevin Walumbe, LSK argues that the list disregarded 426 qualified candidates for the position.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.