Tuesday, November 29, 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has said his 2027 Presidential bid is unstoppable and vowed to make President William Ruto a one-term president.

Speaking at Ndalani in Machakos County on Saturday Kalonzo asked the Kamba community to prepare for his presidency, saying nothing will hinder his dream in the 2027 general election.

“Kamba community now rise up and be ready for 2027 because there is nothing that will hinder Kalonzo from becoming the next president of Kenya,” Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader said he is assured of all the votes from the Luo community because of the support he accorded ODM leader Raila Odinga in the last three elections.

“Now the Luo community has already started declaring Kalonzo for 2027 and let’s hope they will fulfill their promise to vote for me,” he said.

He also said Ruto has panicked because he knows he cannot compete with him when it comes to a presidential election.

“Even Ruto knows he will go home before 8 am on Election Day if I am on the ballot,” Kalonzo stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.