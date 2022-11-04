Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, November 4, 2022 – Jubilee Party Vice chairman, David Murathe, has accused President William Ruto of using the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to target him.

Addressing the media after EACC summoned him on Thursday, Murathe said EACC is being used by the government to target him because he was not supporting his presidential bid in August.

Murathe is accused by EACC of receiving Sh 25 million from a Sh 200 million corruption deal engineered by former Lugari Member of Parliament Cyrus Jirongo.

EACC documents show Jirongo tricked the Nairobi county government into compensating him millions over a 2.5-acre piece of land in Nairobi’s Mukuru kwa Reuben area, a property it already owned.

After he was paid the money, Jirongo shared the loot with Murathe who received Sh 25 million, Central Organisation of Trade Union(COTU) boss, Francis Atwoli received Sh 60 million, Pan-African Parliament MP representing South Sudan Albino Abuog (Sh38 million), former Vihiga senator George Khaniri (Sh 5 million) and former National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Marende (Sh3 million).

But in his defense, Murathe termed the summon a political witch-hunt since Jirongo was only paying a debt he owed him.

“I maintain that the Sh 25 million transaction between me and Cyrus Jirongo was a debt payoff. I’m not involved in what the rest were doing with the county. What I know is Jirongo owed me money and I was paid. Where he got it from is none of my business. This EACC Sermon is political harassment and diversionary tactics because I never supported their master” Murathe said.

