Friday, November 18, 2022 – President William Ruto has vowed to deal ruthlessly with traders who are selling illegal alcohol in the country.

Speaking on Friday in Kwale County when he officiated the opening of the new Devki Steel company plant, Ruto said he has observed with concerns that the rise of illegal alcohol in the country has affected the productivity of most Kenyans.

In particular, Ruto observed that the most affected groups are the youths and old men, whom he said have been drained down the drainage by cheap illegal alcohol

He said the country has lost nearly half of its youths to drugs, adding that his government will not watch as the menace continues ravaging the country. He said the dealers of illegal alcohol will be dealt with adding that consumers will have to follow the rules or ship out.

“Hii pombe haramu nataka niwatangazie mapema kwamba tutaizima. Hawa watu wote wanaotengeneza pombe chafu inayoumiza wanainchi wawe vipofu, wazee kulala barabarani hatuwezi kukubali. Pombe itangja ama itazama,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.