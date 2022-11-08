Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – President William Ruto’s infectious charm is yielding fruits from far and wide.

This is after the new British Prime Minister with Kenyan roots, Rishi Sunak, gave Kenya half a trillion in their first-ever meeting.

The UK and Kenya agreed to progress Ksh500 billion in new British investment projects to support the country’s leadership on climate change.

Sunak and Ruto brokered this deal at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt yesterday.

The leaders agreed to fast-track six green investment projects worth Ksh500 billion spanning green energy, agriculture, and transport.

Sunak praised Kenya’s pioneering climate leadership and urged President Ruto to continue championing clean growth.

These investments will become flagship projects of the UK-Kenya Strategic Partnership – an ambitious five-year agreement that is unlocking mutual benefits for the UK and Kenya.

The projects include; Malindi Solar Expansion, Menengai Geothermal, Grand High Falls Dam, Nairobi Railway City, United Green and Guarantees

“The UK and Kenya go far when we go together. By fast-tracking finance into these clean, green projects with honest, reliable investment the UK is supporting Kenya to advance and maintain its continent-leading climate credentials – with mutual benefits for both our countries,” British High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott remarked

The Kenyan DAILY POST.