Thursday, November 17, 2022 – President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has unveiled five nominees for the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) seats.

The five were unveiled yesterday during the UDA parliamentary meeting chaired by Ruto.

Among those who were lucky to be picked by Ruto to represent Kenya at EALA are former Mombasa UDA gubernatorial aspirant Hassan Omar and former nominated MP David Ole Sankok.

The other three are Zipporah Kering, Fred Muteti and Falhada Dekow Iman.

The final shortlist by UDA comes after the president-led party nominated 15 persons for consideration for the position of member of EALA.

The 15 were Sankok, Omar, Kering, Muteti, Iman, Rebecca Merikeju Lowoiya, Godfrey Maina Karobia, Joel Okengo Nyambane, Dr. Abdikadir Omar Aden, Anne Too, Jonas Misto V. Kuko, Cyprian Kubai Iringo, Lilian Cheptoo Tomitom, Yasser Ali Sheikh Bajaber, and Salim Mohammed Busidy.

Kenya has nine seats in the East African Legislative Assembly. Five of the nine will go to the Kenya Kwanza coalition, while four will go to the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

Raila Odinga’s ODM has already nominated Winnie Odinga, Suleiman Shahbal, Timothy Bosire, Justus Kizito, Mohamed Diriye and Beatrice Askul for the posts.

Former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party nominated the party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, former Kieni MP Kanini Kega, and former Kigumo MP Ruth Mwaniki.

The elections will be held today at the National Assembly and Senate Chambers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.